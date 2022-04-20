Shots fired leads to two arrests, two sawed off shot guns being seized



HYANNIS – On Monday at approximately 10 PM, Barnstable Police responded to the area of Attuck’s Lane in Hyannis for gunshots heard in the area. While enroute to the call, Officer Botsford observed a vehicle driving toward him at a high rate of speed on Attuck’s Lane. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and subsequently resulted in two sawed off shotguns being recovered along with multiple boxes of shotgun ammunition and a quantity of narcotics.

Bases on the investigation, Nolan Richard, 19 of Bourne and Ryan Parker, 20, of Canton, OH were arrested and charged with Unlawful possession of a sawed off shotgun, Unlawful possession of ammunition, Improper storage of a firearm, Discharged of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Defaced serial number on a firearm, Carrying a firearm without a license to carry, Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, and Possession with intent to distribute a Class E substance.

Upon further investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department, working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police, Harwich Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it was discovered that both Parker and Nolan were conspiring to murder a Harwich resident regarding a past drug transaction. Officer Botsford’s quick response and the police follow up prevented a potential violent outcome.

Parker and Nolan were additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Both Parker and Nolan were arraigned in Barnstable District Court Tuesday afternoon and are being held until a dangerousness hearing on Friday April 22nd.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN