Sidewalk street sweeper overturns in Yarmouth

March 31, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A sidewalk street sweeper reportedly overturned in Yarmouth Friday morning. The incident happened on North Main Street sometime before 10:30 AM. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Further details were not immediately available.

