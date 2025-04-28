Simultaneous house fires reported in Yarmouth, Marstons Mills





YARMOUTH – A fire damaged a house in Yarmouth Port about 6 PM Monday. Initial reports suggest the fire started outside and spread to the house on Winter Street. The occupants safely escaped the building. Route 6A was closed in the area due to hoses and apparatus in the roadway.

MARSTONS MILLS – At the same time, fire was reported at a home at 145 River Road in Marstons Mills. The fire appeared to be on the second floor of the residence.Traffic delays were likely along River Road in the area.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Monday advising of elevated risk of fire spread across Massachusetts.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN