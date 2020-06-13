PROVINCETOWN – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after a single vehicle crash in Provincetown around 2:30 PM Saturday. The Subaru Outback appeared to have struck the small dune in the median of Route 6 outbound between Snail Road and the Truro town line. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
Single vehicle crash injures one in Provincetown
June 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
