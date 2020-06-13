You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Single vehicle crash injures one in Provincetown

Single vehicle crash injures one in Provincetown

June 13, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after a single vehicle crash in Provincetown around 2:30 PM Saturday. The Subaru Outback appeared to have struck the small dune in the median of Route 6 outbound between Snail Road and the Truro town line. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

