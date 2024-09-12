EASTHAM – A single-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) just out of the Orleans Rotary headed toward Provincetown. The collision that reportedly involved a vehicle hitting a tree happened shortly before 5 PM Thursday. Traffic delays were reported in the area. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Single-vehicle crash reported in Eastham just outside the rotary
September 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
