BARNSTABLE – A single vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable just before noon Saturday. The vehicle ended up in the median near the large rest area past Route 132. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Single vehicle crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable
June 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
