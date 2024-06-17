You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sippewissett Road closed due to truck vs pole crash

June 17, 2024



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police have advised that Sippewissett Road will be closed in the area of Ransom Road due to a truck vs pole crash. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

