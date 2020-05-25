HYANNIS – Six people are safe after a 26-foot vessel reportedly started taking on water off Point Gammon outside Hyannis Harbor sometime after 9:30 AM Monday. Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police, Yarmouth DNR and the Coast Guard responded to the distress call. A commercial salvage company arrived on scene first and took the vessel into tow. No injuries were reported.
Six safe after boat starts taking on water outside Hyannis Harbor
May 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Survey Shows Travelers Still Interested in Summer on Cape Cod
- Cape Cod Foundation Launches Harwich Fund
- Sandwich Officials Say Election Precautions Were Successful
- Massachusetts RMV Extending Renewal Dates
- Monthly State Unemployment Estimates Show More Job Loss
- Barnstable Recreation to Offer Modified Summer Programs
- Massachusetts Wins Approval to Participate in EBT Program
- Local Fisherman Set Up Facebook Page To Sell Fish Off The Dock
- Real Estate Sales Drop Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- Boys and Girls Club Wants to ‘Keep Them Hopping’
- Attorney General Healey Seeks Consumer Protection
- Nicholas Xiarhos Honored By NASCAR
- Barnstable Transfer Station Stickers, Beach Parking Permits On Sale Tuesday