You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Six safe after boat starts taking on water outside Hyannis Harbor

Six safe after boat starts taking on water outside Hyannis Harbor

May 25, 2020


HYANNIS – Six people are safe after a 26-foot vessel reportedly started taking on water off Point Gammon outside Hyannis Harbor sometime after 9:30 AM Monday. Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police, Yarmouth DNR and the Coast Guard responded to the distress call. A commercial salvage company arrived on scene first and took the vessel into tow. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 