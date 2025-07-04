Slideshow: Daylight reveals extent of damage from severe storm in Wareham

WAREHAM – CWN has been reporting on the nearly total power failure in the town of Wareham. Thanks to a post from Wareham DNR, we are getting a firsthand look at the level of destruction Thursday evening’s severe storm brought to the town. The National Weather Service will likely check to see if a microburst hit the town.



From Wareham DNR: Situational Awareness Alert-Eversource is sending 60% of their assets to Wareham due to multiple outages and impassible streets still reported.-Eversource is working to have all power restored by this evening.-Wareham Emergency Management is asking all trees down / wires down to be reported to their respective fire departments who are keeping a running list that WEM is reporting to Eversource for a swift restoration.-This recovery is going to be an all day, all hands on deck effort to attempt to have power restored this eveningPatience is asked of all during this effort.

