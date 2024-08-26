You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Slight risk of severe weather today

Slight risk of severe weather today

August 26, 2024


CAPE COD – The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Southern New England in a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) This area extends into upper Cape Cod.

CWN will be closely monitoring this developing weather situation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 