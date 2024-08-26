Slight risk of severe weather today

CAPE COD – The Storms Prediction Center has placed much of Southern New England in a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) This area extends into upper Cape Cod.
CWN will be closely monitoring this developing weather situation.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
