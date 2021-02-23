You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Slippery morning commute with rollover crash reported in Hyannis

Slippery morning commute with rollover crash reported in Hyannis

February 23, 2021

HYANNIS – It was a slippery morning commute as temperatures fell to freezing and black ice formed. A rollover crash was reported on West Main Street in Hyannis near the Star Market around 6 AM. Several people including a child escaped the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 