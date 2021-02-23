HYANNIS – It was a slippery morning commute as temperatures fell to freezing and black ice formed. A rollover crash was reported on West Main Street in Hyannis near the Star Market around 6 AM. Several people including a child escaped the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.
Slippery morning commute with rollover crash reported in Hyannis
February 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
