You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Slippery roads may be to blame for crash that narrowly missed Old Yarmouth Inn

Slippery roads may be to blame for crash that narrowly missed Old Yarmouth Inn

January 8, 2020

YARMOUTH – A vehicle involved in an early morning crash narrowly missed going into the historic Old Yarmouth Inn on Route 6A. A Jeep apparently lost control on the slippery roads and spun out of control taking down a fence and sign end ending up between two large boulders against the side of the Inn. The driver was not injury and no significant damage was done to the inn. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 