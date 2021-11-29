MASHPEE – A vehicle overturned shortly before 6:30 AM Monday in Mashpee. The crash happened at the Rotary where Route 28 and Old Barnstable Road meet. The operator was able to get out and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mashpee Police, who posted to social media for motorists to use caution due to slippery roads, are investigating the crash.
Slippery roads possible factor in Mashpee rollover crash
November 29, 2021
