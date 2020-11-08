DARTMOUTH, MA – A small earthquake was felt on parts of Cape Cod. The USGS says the magnitude 4.0 quake happened about 9:07 AM Sunday and was centered in Dartmouth, MA and felt in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. No damage has been reported.
Small earthquake felt on parts of Cape Cod
November 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
