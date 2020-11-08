You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small earthquake felt on parts of Cape Cod

Small earthquake felt on parts of Cape Cod

November 8, 2020

DARTMOUTH, MA – A small earthquake was felt on parts of Cape Cod. The USGS says the magnitude 4.0 quake happened about 9:07 AM Sunday and was centered in Dartmouth, MA and felt in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. No damage has been reported.

