You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire at Festival Plaza under investigation

Small fire at Festival Plaza under investigation

May 13, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A small fire broke out at the Festival Plaza complex at 1070 Iyannough Road (Route 132) late Thursday evening the fire was reported in a window box outside a vacant store. The fire apparently got inside the building and activated a sprinkler head. Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Hyannis and West Barnstable also responded to the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 