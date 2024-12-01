You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire at Hyannis condo complex termed suspicious

Small fire at Hyannis condo complex termed suspicious

December 1, 2024

HYANNIS – A small fire was discovered at the Cromwell Court condos at 168 Barnstable Road shortly after 11 PM Saturday. An automatic alarm activation brought firefighters to building 9 where some cardboard boxes were found on fire and quickly extinguished. An investigation is underway into the incident. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 