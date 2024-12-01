HYANNIS – A small fire was discovered at the Cromwell Court condos at 168 Barnstable Road shortly after 11 PM Saturday. An automatic alarm activation brought firefighters to building 9 where some cardboard boxes were found on fire and quickly extinguished. An investigation is underway into the incident. No injuries were reported.
Small fire at Hyannis condo complex termed suspicious
December 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project
- Testing Encouraged As World AIDS Day Is Observed
- Volunteers Picking Up Cold-Stunned Turtles
- Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands
- Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program
- Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map
- Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System
- Biden Family Expected On Nantucket For Thanksgiving
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President