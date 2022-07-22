You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire at Olive Garden in Hyannis

July 22, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Firefighters rushed to the Olive Garden Italian Restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 132) about 1:30 PM Friday after reports of a fire. The fire was reportedly confined to an appliance in the kitchen and had been knocked down by employees before fire crews arrived. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

