HYANNIS – Firefighters rushed to the Olive Garden Italian Restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 132) about 1:30 PM Friday after reports of a fire. The fire was reportedly confined to an appliance in the kitchen and had been knocked down by employees before fire crews arrived. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire at Olive Garden in Hyannis
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
- Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill
- Judge Dismisses Conservation Law Foundation’s Lawsuit Against Barnstable
- Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
- Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million
- Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday
- Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work
- Local Businesses Meet Busy Season Head On
- Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’