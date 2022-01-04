You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire at Wendy’s in Hyannis

Small fire at Wendy’s in Hyannis

January 4, 2022

HYANNIS – A small fire was reported at the Wendy’s restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the Airport Rotary about 11:30 AM. The fire was discovered behind a fryolator and was quickly extinguished. Smoke was then ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. Health inspectors were called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 