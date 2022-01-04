HYANNIS – A small fire was reported at the Wendy’s restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the Airport Rotary about 11:30 AM. The fire was discovered behind a fryolator and was quickly extinguished. Smoke was then ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. Health inspectors were called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire at Wendy’s in Hyannis
January 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Democratic State Sen. Lesser to Run for Lieutenant Governor
- Schumer: Senate to Vote on Filibuster Change on Voting Bill
- Baker Stands by Schools that Reopened Monday
- Former Theranos CEO Holmes Convicted of Fraud and Conspiracy
- County Officials Seek Public Comment on COVID Money Distribution
- State Working to Increase Zero-Emission Vehicle Fleet
- Massachusetts Road Deaths Climb to Highest Level in Years
- State Negotiates Contracts for Towns to Buy COVID Tests
- New England Aquarium Adds Two New Trustees
- Arts Foundation Grants Thousands to Dozens of Organizations, Artists
- Cape Cod AmeriCorps Looks to Reorganize
- FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters for More Teens as Omicron Surges
- Fauci: CDC Mulling COVID Test Requirement for Asymptomatic