You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire breaks out at Falmouth plastics plant

Small fire breaks out at Falmouth plastics plant

March 11, 2023

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to investigate an automatic alarm at Accurate Plastics on Technology Park Drive in Falmouth just before 8 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find a small smouldering fire which was contained and extinguished. Smoke then had to be ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

