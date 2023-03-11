FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to investigate an automatic alarm at Accurate Plastics on Technology Park Drive in Falmouth just before 8 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find a small smouldering fire which was contained and extinguished. Smoke then had to be ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire breaks out at Falmouth plastics plant
March 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
