HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to Fogo’s Restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis around 6:40 PM Thursday. The fire reportedly started on the grill. Fire crews laddered the roof to check the duct work and ventilation system. No injuries were reported.
Small fire breaks out at Hyannis restaurant
February 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Impeachment: House Managers Wrap Up 1st Full Day of Arguments
- Healey Supporting Racial Equity in Opioid Treatment
- Cape Cod 5 Providing $250,000 for Food and Housing Security
- Experts Urge Residents to Monitor Heart Health During Winter
- Baker Announces Two New Mass COVID Vaccination Sites
- Barnstable Seeking Input on Hyannis Public Spaces
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Updates Virus Testing Schedule
- Chatham, Harwich Kindergarten Registration to be Held in March
- US Officials: Pilot Error Caused Bryant Chopper Crash
- Senators to Hear Opening Arguments as Trump Fumes over Trial
- Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Planned Wednesday and Thursday
- Baker Signs Economic Recovery and Housing Bill
- Maria Mitchell Association to Open Summer Camp Registration