Small fire breaks out at Hyannis restaurant

February 11, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to Fogo’s Restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis around 6:40 PM Thursday. The fire reportedly started on the grill. Fire crews laddered the roof to check the duct work and ventilation system. No injuries were reported.

