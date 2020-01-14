You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire breaks out at Sea Crest Hotel in Falmouth

Small fire breaks out at Sea Crest Hotel in Falmouth

January 14, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Sea Crest Hotel on Quaker Road around 12:45 PM Tuesday. A smoke condition was discovered in an area reportedly under renovation. Fire crews found a piece of wood on fire that was quickly doused. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Units remained on scene for sometime ventilating smoke from the building.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 