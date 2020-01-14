FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the Sea Crest Hotel on Quaker Road around 12:45 PM Tuesday. A smoke condition was discovered in an area reportedly under renovation. Fire crews found a piece of wood on fire that was quickly doused. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Units remained on scene for sometime ventilating smoke from the building.
Small fire breaks out at Sea Crest Hotel in Falmouth
January 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
