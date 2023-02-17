You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire breaks out in loading dock area of Cape Cod Hospital

Small fire breaks out in loading dock area of Cape Cod Hospital

February 16, 2023

HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to Cape Cod Hospital on Park Street shortly after 11 PM Thursday found smoke coming from the loading dock area. A small fire had started under the floor of a portable trailer in that area. The fire was quickly extinguished. The hospital was checked to make sure no smoke had gotten inside. Patient care was not affected. Further details were not immediately available.

