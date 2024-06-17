Small fire damages exterior of Best Western hotel in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A small fire damaged the exterior of the Best Western hotel at 1470 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable shortly before 4 PM Monday. Employees at the hotel evacuated guests and used extinguishers to put most of the fire in a trash receptacle out. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further. Investigators are looking to see if a carelessly disposed cigarette may have started the fire. No injuries were reported.