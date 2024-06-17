BARNSTABLE – A small fire damaged the exterior of the Best Western hotel at 1470 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable shortly before 4 PM Monday. Employees at the hotel evacuated guests and used extinguishers to put most of the fire in a trash receptacle out. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread further. Investigators are looking to see if a carelessly disposed cigarette may have started the fire. No injuries were reported.
Small fire damages exterior of Best Western hotel in Barnstable
June 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich
- WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year
- Pot Saga Solved on Martha’s Vineyard
- VIDEO: The History of Cape Cod’s Most Famous Submarine
- Cape Cinema Back In Business
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Cape Cod Beach
- Hyannis Road Work To Begin On Monday
- Sandwich To Host Presentation On Proposed Shared-Use Bike Path
- Boater Arrested On Nantucket Last Fall Has Pleaded Guilty
- Recreational Area Repairs In Bourne
- Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product
- Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July
- Federal Officials Release Long-Term Plan For Northeast Canyons And Seamounts National Monument