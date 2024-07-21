DENNIS -A small fire damaged the exterior of a house in Dennis. Firefighters were called to Beach Hills Road about 7:45 PM Saturday evening. A bystander had used a garden hose to knock down the fire. Firefighters checked for any fire spread inside the house. Eversource was called to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire damages exterior of house in Dennis
July 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
