YARMOUTH – A small fire was reported at a Yarmouth motel shortly before 10 PM Tuesday. Firefighters found the smoldering fire in a room at the Windrift Motel at 115 Route 28 which was quickly doused. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire damages room at Yarmouth motel
February 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
