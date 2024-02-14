You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire damages room at Yarmouth motel

Small fire damages room at Yarmouth motel

February 13, 2024

YARMOUTH – A small fire was reported at a Yarmouth motel shortly before 10 PM Tuesday. Firefighters found the smoldering fire in a room at the Windrift Motel at 115 Route 28 which was quickly doused. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

