You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire doused at Hyannis condo

Small fire doused at Hyannis condo

September 15, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a condo complex at 244 North Street about 4:50 AM Sunday. A small fire was discovered on a 2nd floor porch and extinguished. Fire crews opened a wall to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 