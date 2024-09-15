HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a condo complex at 244 North Street about 4:50 AM Sunday. A small fire was discovered on a 2nd floor porch and extinguished. Fire crews opened a wall to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire doused at Hyannis condo
September 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Parking Ordinance At Certain Beaches Remains In Effect
- Off-Road Construction Scheduled Along Main Street Hyannis
- New Path Added To Old Colony Rail Trail
- Muratore Declared Primary Winner, Though Recount Pending
- Joint Base and EPA Invited to Meet on Gun Range Proposal
- Habitat Ride for Homes Raising Money for Affordable Housing Initiatives Sunday
- Margaritaville Project Construction Company Pays Labor Law Penalties
- Man Pleads Guilty To Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
- Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $714 Million Supplemental Budget to Close Fiscal Year
- Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable
- Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement
- Barnstable County Commissioners Call On Governor Healey To Stop Proposed Machine Gun Range