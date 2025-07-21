You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire extinguished at Bourne restaurant

July 20, 2025

BOURNE – A small fire was reported at Leo’s Breakfast Restaurant at 249 Main Street in Bourne sometime after 10 PM Sunday. The fire was reportedly contained to an oven and smoke was ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

