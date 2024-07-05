HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an automatic fire alarm discovered smoke inside Barnstable High School on West Main Street about 3:30 AM. The fire was quickly extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.
Small fire extinguished overnight at Barnstable High School
July 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
