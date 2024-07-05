You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire extinguished overnight at Barnstable High School

Small fire extinguished overnight at Barnstable High School

July 5, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an automatic fire alarm discovered smoke inside Barnstable High School on West Main Street about 3:30 AM. The fire was quickly extinguished but heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 