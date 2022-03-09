NANTUCKET – A small fire prompted the evacuation of students at Nantucket High School late Wednesday morning. Fire officials determined a fire had started on a stove top in the Culinary Arts section of the school. The fire was put out with an extinguisher and no injuries were reported. Smoke was ventilated and students allowed back into the building.
Small fire prompts evacuation of Nantucket High School
March 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
