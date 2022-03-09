You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire prompts evacuation of Nantucket High School

Small fire prompts evacuation of Nantucket High School

March 9, 2022

NANTUCKET – A small fire prompted the evacuation of students at Nantucket High School late Wednesday morning. Fire officials determined a fire had started on a stove top in the Culinary Arts section of the school. The fire was put out with an extinguisher and no injuries were reported. Smoke was ventilated and students allowed back into the building.

