Updated: Small fire reported at antique store in Dennis

DENNIS – At 6:44 AM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 243 Route 6A. Located in the area of South Yarmouth Road near Captain Frosty’s Restaurant.

Fire companies encountered smoke coming from a large two story, warehouse at the back of the property on arrival.

Workmen on location at one of the other buildings on the property noticed the fire and called. A First Alarm assignment was dispatched.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire. The fire is currently under investigation. All initial indications are that the fire started with a mechanical issue related to fans at the gable end of the building.

Extensive ventilation was required throughout the building. There were no reported injuries to workers or fire personnel.

Dennis Police assisted with traffic in the immediate area. Yarmouth Fire responded with an Engine for assistance.