Small fire reported at dispensary in Wellfleet

December 18, 2020

WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a dispensary business about 7;30 PM Friday. Officials responding to the Piping Plover Cannabis Dispensary site on Main Street determined a cardboard box had caught fire. The box was removed from the building and smoke was ventilated from the structure. Further details were not immediately available.

