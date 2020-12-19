WELLFLEET – Firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a dispensary business about 7;30 PM Friday. Officials responding to the Piping Plover Cannabis Dispensary site on Main Street determined a cardboard box had caught fire. The box was removed from the building and smoke was ventilated from the structure. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire reported at dispensary in Wellfleet
December 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
