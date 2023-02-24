HYANNIS – A small fire was reported at Not Your Average Joe’s restaurant at the Cape Cod Mall shortly after noon. The fire had been extinguished before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire reported at restaurant at Cape Cod Mall
February 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
