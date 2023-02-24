You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported at restaurant at Cape Cod Mall

Small fire reported at restaurant at Cape Cod Mall

February 24, 2023

HYANNIS – A small fire was reported at Not Your Average Joe’s restaurant at the Cape Cod Mall shortly after noon. The fire had been extinguished before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

