You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane lands safely after reporting possible landing gear issue

Small plane lands safely after reporting possible landing gear issue

February 28, 2022

HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting the landing gear did not indicate if it was down. The Cessna 402C set down with airport crash and Hyannis fire crews standing by. The two people onboard the aircraft were not injured and the pilot was able to taxi to the terminal. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 