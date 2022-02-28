HYANNIS – A small plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting the landing gear did not indicate if it was down. The Cessna 402C set down with airport crash and Hyannis fire crews standing by. The two people onboard the aircraft were not injured and the pilot was able to taxi to the terminal. Further details were not immediately available.
Small plane lands safely after reporting possible landing gear issue
February 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
