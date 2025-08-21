You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small plane makes emergency landing on Falmouth beach

Small plane makes emergency landing on Falmouth beach

August 21, 2025

Falmouth Police/CWN

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

FALMOUTH – A small plane made an emergency landing on a beach in Falmouth. It happened around 2:15 PM near Black Beach off Drift Road. No injuries or damage was reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Flight tracking shows the aircraft, a Cessna 170, took off from Falmouth and flew to Northampton Airport in Northampton, MA. It was returning to Falmouth when the pilot landed on the beach after running out of fuel according to Falmouth Police.

Further details were not immediately available.

