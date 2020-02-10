DENNIS – A smoke condition prompted the evacuation of the Nathaniel H. Wixon School on Route 134 in Dennis around 9 AM. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke but a plumbing inspector was called. A hose line was stretched to the gym as a precaution. Students were moved to a safe area. Further details were not immediately available.
Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Wixon School in Dennis
February 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts State Senate Approves Next Generation Climate Policy
- Cape Cod Healthcare Officials Prepared for Increased Coronavirus Risk
- Motorists Advised to Avoid Parkers River Bridge Monday
- Researchers Conduct Seal Pup Research on Monomoy, Muskeget
- Monomoy School District Considering Earlier School Year Start
- Orleans Holding Public Input Session on Open Space Plan
- Triple M in Mashpee Receives Recreational Marijuana License
- Cape Cod Maritime Museum to Open New Exhibit
- Cape Cod Nail Company Founder to Speak at Cape Cod Women’s Association Meeting
- State Senate Unveils Mental Health Care Reform Bill
- China’s Virus Death Toll Surpasses SARS but New Cases Fall
- To Win New Hampshire, Warren has to go through Sanders
- Massachusetts Ranks High on Advanced Placement Exam Results