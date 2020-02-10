You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Wixon School in Dennis

February 10, 2020

Photo: DY Regional School District

DENNIS – A smoke condition prompted the evacuation of the Nathaniel H. Wixon School on Route 134 in Dennis around 9 AM. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke but a plumbing inspector was called. A hose line was stretched to the gym as a precaution. Students were moved to a safe area. Further details were not immediately available.

