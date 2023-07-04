You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Yarmouth bowling alley and arcade

Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Yarmouth bowling alley and arcade

July 4, 2023

YARMOUTH – A smoke condition led to the evacuation of Ryan Family Amusements on Route 28 in Yarmouth sometime after 7:30 PM Tuesday. Firefighters responded and determined a rooftop ventilation unit was to blame. Power was cut to the building and the smoke was ventilated. No injuries were reported.

