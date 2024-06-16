Smoke detectors give early warning of overnight fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Just before 2:00 AM today, Falmouth Fire-Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 62 West Falmouth Hwy. Occupants were alerted by smoke detectors sounding and found smoke in their home. They safely evacuated the home and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and found a fire in a sunroom attached to the home. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The home sustained some smoke damage but the room where the fire originated sustained considerable heat and smoke damage. The fire appeared accidental and no injuries were reported by occupants or fire personnel during this incident.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department stresses the need for working smoke detectors in your home. This fire was an example of early detection of a fire that alerted the family to call 911, allowing fire personnel to arrive quickly and minimize damage to the structure.