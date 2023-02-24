Smoke detectors prevent major early morning fire in Harwich



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: At 4:31 AM on Friday, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (Harwich Fire Alarm) received a call for smoke alarms sounding and smoke in the basement at 465 Sisson Rd.

The response to a reported structure fire in Harwich includes an Automatic Mutual Response from Dennis, Brewster and Chatham.

Companies arrived to find a light smoke condition in the basement. The source was determined to be the floor structure in the crawl space area underneath the first floor wood stove. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The homeowner reported that the smoke alarm woke them up, and that was when he discovered the smoke.

Without this early warning, this could have been a much different outcome, as the fire would have continued to burn in a concealed area.

We cannot emphasize enough the importance of having properly operating smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your house, and how important testing and maintaining them is.

The link here is a resource for preparing for a smoke alarm inspection if you are selling your house. It can also be used to ensure your house meets the code and you are prepared in case of a fire.

Photos by Harwich Fire/CWN