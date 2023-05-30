You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke from Canadian wildfires could impact the Cape Tuesday morning

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could impact the Cape Tuesday morning

May 30, 2023

CAPE COD – Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia could be carried by the onshore winds right into southeast Massachusetts including Cape Cod.

The National Weather Service has one model’s depiction of near surface (within 26ft of the ground) and vertically integrated (through the whole atmosphere) smoke at 8AM Tues… Unlike days past, smoke Tuesday is likely to impact us at the surface as it streams over southern New England from the fires in Nova Scotia.

No air quality alerts have been issued yet. Those with breathing disorders and the young and elderly may wish to limit time outdoors if these conditions are realized.

