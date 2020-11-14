BOURNE – Firefighters responding to a automatic alarm at Cranberry Cove on Harmony Hill Road late Saturday afternoon discovered smoke in the building. The occupants were evacuated while fire crews tried to locate the source of the smoke. It it still unclear what the cause of the smoke was. No injuries were reported.
Smoke prompts evacuation of Bourne apartment complex
November 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
