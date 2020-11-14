You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke prompts evacuation of Bourne apartment complex

Smoke prompts evacuation of Bourne apartment complex

November 14, 2020

BOURNE – Firefighters responding to a automatic alarm at Cranberry Cove on Harmony Hill Road late Saturday afternoon discovered smoke in the building. The occupants were evacuated while fire crews tried to locate the source of the smoke. It it still unclear what the cause of the smoke was. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 