Smoke prompts evacuation of Mass Audubon Society building in Barnstable



BARNSTABLE – Firefighters rushed to a Mass Audubon Society building on Bone Hill Road in Barnstable sometime after 10:30 AM Thursday. Firefighters from West Barnstable and Yarmouth also responded. All occupants evacuated safely. Fire crews had to open some ceilings to find the source of smoke in the building and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. There was construction in the building but it was not clear if that was connected to the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN