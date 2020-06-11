You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoke prompts evacuation of Mass Audubon Society building in Barnstable

Smoke prompts evacuation of Mass Audubon Society building in Barnstable

June 11, 2020


BARNSTABLE – Firefighters rushed to a Mass Audubon Society building on Bone Hill Road in Barnstable sometime after 10:30 AM Thursday. Firefighters from West Barnstable and Yarmouth also responded. All occupants evacuated safely. Fire crews had to open some ceilings to find the source of smoke in the building and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. There was construction in the building but it was not clear if that was connected to the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

