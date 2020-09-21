HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to 124 Wayland Road for a reported house fire about 11:15 AM. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the residence. Further investigation determined a stovetop fire had erupted and spread to the hood over the stove. The fire was quickly extinguished and smoke ventilated. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Smokey kitchen fire at Hyannis house
September 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
