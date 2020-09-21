You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smokey kitchen fire at Hyannis house

Smokey kitchen fire at Hyannis house

September 21, 2020

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to 124 Wayland Road for a reported house fire about 11:15 AM. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the residence. Further investigation determined a stovetop fire had erupted and spread to the hood over the stove. The fire was quickly extinguished and smoke ventilated. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

