PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to 48 Nelson Avenue sometime after 5 PM Thursday. A clothes dryer caught fire in the area and had started to spread to the building. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and then checked to make sure the flames had not spread any further. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Smoky dryer fire damages Provincetown residence
July 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
