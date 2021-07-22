You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Smoky dryer fire damages Provincetown residence

Smoky dryer fire damages Provincetown residence

July 22, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to 48 Nelson Avenue sometime after 5 PM Thursday. A clothes dryer caught fire in the area and had started to spread to the building. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and then checked to make sure the flames had not spread any further. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 