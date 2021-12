Solar glare likely cause of Wednesday morning crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Wednesday morning, West Barnstable fire (WBFD) responded to this two-vehicle car crash on Route 6 East between a Ford Escape and a Toyota Tacoma. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the WBFD ambulance. Firefighters say solar glare was particularly bad and Mass State Police are investigating if it was a factor. The crash resulted in a major traffic backup.

Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN