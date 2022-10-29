Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Saturday afternoon



HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN