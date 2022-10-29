HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Saturday afternoon
October 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Buckley Scores Endorsement by Healey for Sheriff
- Experts Hopeful for Right Whale Rebound, Though New Challenges Ahead
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for 1st Barnstable District State Rep. Chris Flanagan, Abe Kasparian and Tracy Post
- COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
- Fishermen Face Shutdowns as Warming Potentially Hurts Species
- US Economy Returned to Growth Last Quarter, Expanding 2.6%
- Mashpee High School to Hold Walk for Water Fundraiser
- UPDATE: Powerball Jackpot Up to $825M, Fifth Highest in U.S. History
- Post Files Appeal in Misprinted Ballot Lawsuit
- Pavement Milling on Route 132 to Impact Hyannis Traffic
- Upper Cape Tech Gets Federal School Bus Funding
- Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center