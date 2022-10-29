You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Saturday afternoon

Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Saturday afternoon

October 29, 2022


HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 