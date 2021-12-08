WEST BARNSTABLE – Tuesday morning, West Barnstable FD responded to this 3-car crash on Route 6 East. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. This was the first of two crashes the WBFD handled this morning. Solar glare may have contributed to the crashes.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Solar glare possible cause of Tuesday morning crashes in West Barnstable
December 7, 2021
