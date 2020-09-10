South Dennis man arrested after attempted breaking and entering in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday at approximately 1:49 AM, officers were called to a residence in South Yarmouth for an attempted breaking and entering into a house. The reporting party told dispatch that she was awoken by the sound of the screen door opening. The reporting party also stated that she could see the knob to the exterior door turning as the suspect was attempting to make entry. The suspect, Russell Chase, 26, of South Dennis, was located on the property and placed under arrest. Chase was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was charged withprocessed. Breaking and Entering- night time (attempted), and Trespassing.