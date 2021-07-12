South Yarmouth man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop

YARMOUTH – On July 8th, at approximately 6:50 AM, Officer Mabe initiated a motor vehicle stop after he observed a vehicle traveling on Higgins Crowell Road that was missing the front license plate and inspection sticker. Officer Mabe stopped the vehicle and was immediately confronted by the operator. The operator, who was later identified as Collin Peters, age 25 from South Yarmouth, displayed erratic behavior and refused to identify himself.

Peters was subsequently placed under arrest. During the arrest, Peters resisted and assaulted Officer Mabe and Officer Cheung by kicking them. Peters was subdued without injury.

An inventory search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the backpack. The backpack contained knotted baggies containing a white powdery substance. Also located in the backpack was a digital scale. The white substance was tested and presented a positive result for fentanyl.

Peters was charged with the following:

• Operating with a suspended license

• Number plate violation

• Failure to identify self

• A&B on a police officer – 2 counts

• Resisting arrest

• Trafficking fentanyl – more than 10 grams

Photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN