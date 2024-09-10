FALMOUTH – The early morning launch of a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral was clearly visible on Cape Cod.
Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral spotted on Cape Cod
September 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
