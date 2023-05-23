Special Olympics Torch Run across Cape Cod is Wednesday morning

CAPE COD – Law enforcement agencies on Cape Cod are reminding motorists that starting at 5 AM Wednesday morning the annual Special Olympics Torch Run will start on Route 6 in Provincetown. Department will take turns as the torch goes through each town crossing over to Route 6A in Orleans and continuing to Bourne. Motorists are urged to use caution and expect minor delays in the area. The public is welcome to watch and encourage the runners.

Check back to this article for coverage as available on Wednesday.