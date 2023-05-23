You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Special Olympics Torch Run across Cape Cod is Wednesday morning

Special Olympics Torch Run across Cape Cod is Wednesday morning

May 23, 2023

CAPE COD – Law enforcement agencies on Cape Cod are reminding motorists that starting at 5 AM Wednesday morning the annual Special Olympics Torch Run will start on Route 6 in Provincetown. Department will take turns as the torch goes through each town crossing over to Route 6A in Orleans and continuing to Bourne. Motorists are urged to use caution and expect minor delays in the area. The public is welcome to watch and encourage the runners.

Check back to this article for coverage as available on Wednesday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 